President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announce increase of salaries for Police officers inside Nigeria.

Oga Buhari make di announcement inside Aso Rock presidential villa wen Nigeria Police Service Commission and ogas of Nigeria Police Force go tell am "Thank You" as im give go ahead for Rank Salary Structure Adjustment, wey mean say salary, allowances and pension of policemen go increase going forward.

Nigeria presido as e dey announce di salary increase tok say im dey hope say dis increase go make Nigeria Police improve dia security work on top armed robbery, kidnapping and all di yama-yama tins wey dey dabaru di kontri.

Buhari tok say dis one wey na military dey waka do police work no dey pure because dem dey fear pipo and no be dem work be dat.

Di Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris tell Buhari say no how di police go work times two to make sure say di next year elections dey free, fair and credible.

Dis na as di Full-time Commissioner of di Police Service Commission Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd) wey cari di mouth of chairman, Musiliu Smith enta di visit tok say di increment wey Buhari do so go increase police welfare and dem morale.