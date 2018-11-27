Akwa Ibom State govnor burst enta Assembly as five try to impeach 21 lawmakers, na dia 'war see war'

Image copyright EiENigeria

Akwa Ibom State govnor Emmanuel Udom burst enta di state Assembly on Tuesday afternoon afta five opposition lawmakers try to impeach 21 odas.

"E start wen di five impeached lawmakers enta di assembly dey hold mock sitting for wia dem raise motion to suspend di remaining 21 lawmakers come block di lawmakers make dem no hold dia actual sitting", according to tori pesin for Uyo tell BBC News Pidgin.

Tori be say five opposition lawmakers do sitting and try to suspend 21 odas, di mata make di stte govnor Emmanuel Udom burst enta di Assembly to settle di kwanta.

Na dia jaguda beating follow, wey make di impeached lawmaker wey bin dey act as speaker to jump fence run.

Nigeria main opposition party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar say wetin happun today for di Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly no dey good for democracy.

The ongoing siege of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly is reprehensible & stands condemned. Such action is a threat to democratic institutions & portends grave danger to our democracy. The FG should direct security agencies to rein in these anti-democratic elements & restore peace. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 27, 2018

Dis na wetin Nigeria main opposition party, Peoples' Democratic Party tok about di mata.

1. BREAKING: Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly under siege again.

The former members of the State House of Assembly are back to the Assembly complex this morning. with heavily armed @PoliceNg & thugs.

We call on all Nigerians to rise in condemnation of this heinous crime pic.twitter.com/wyGnUFEnIP — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 27, 2018

Tori now bee say di 21 lawmakers for dia sitting don vote to comot dia Commissioner of Police who dem suspect help di five impeached lawmakers enta di Chambers hold sitting and also don raise motion to arrest di law makers wey dem impeach.

How ever Udofia tok say tok wey dey enta social media say di five lawmakers bin dey try impeach govnor Udom Emmanuel na rumour.

Akwa Ibom state tanda for di oil rich southern Nigeria and na di opposition PDP dey control am. Tori be say di before before Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio wey hand over to Govnor Emmanuel Udom don waka enta Nigeria ruling party APC and since then na power struggle dey ground ontop who go control politics for inside di state before di 2019 election.