Femi Adesina don chop attacks sake of yan wey tok for National TV on Monday say throughout di world military pipo no dey tok how many of dia soldiers die for battle.

Two international tori pipo enta twitter to present evidence say wetin Adesina tok na lie.

One foreign freelance tori pesin Ann Cunningham, wey dey work for Naija, plus di oga Agence France Presse (AFP), for Abuja, Phil Hazelewood say, oga Femi tok no hold wata at all.

To prove say Oga Adesina yan no gel at all, Cunningham sama evidence on top twitter of British military wey publish di names of dia soldiers wey die for battle.

As if dat one no do, Hazlewood nack im own prove join. Dis time na Australia goment list of dia soldiers wey die for UN peacekeeping.

Oga Adesina, di tok tok pesin Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari tok dey follow di tori from di previous week wey international tori pipo Reuters carri say 100 Nigeria soldiers die as Boko Haram attack dia barrack, but different local media bin dey report different different numbers as military no gree release information.

Di statement from di Army HQ say di attack ontop 157 Task Force Battalion happun on November 18 2018 but e no open mouth ontop how many soldiers die.

PRESS RELEASE ON THE ATTACK ON 157 TASK FORCE BATTALION DEFENSIVE LOCATION AT METELE IN GUZAMALA LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF BORNO STATE



1.The attention of the NA has been drawn to https://t.co/SZtBDBcQ8F pic.twitter.com/y9qKdHHkGA — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) November 23, 2018

One major challenge wey tori pipo dey face for Nigeria, especially as dem dey report di Boko Haram katakata for north east of di kontri be say, Nigeria military no dey gree give information of wetin dey true true happun dia and how many soldiers die.

E dey hard for local tori pipo to get information wen dis kain tin happun becos military no dey like tok to local media. Dis na wetin Gbenga Omotosho, di Editor of The Nation newspaper tok.