Image copyright KSG Image example Govnor Ganduje say im neva collect bribe before for im life

Kano State Govnor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje say im donate N10m to di Anti Corruption marathon wey go happun for December.

For inside press release from di govnor office, im add say no be true wetin pipo dey tok say im give moni to Nigeria corruption police dem - EFCC and ICPC, but di moni wey im give na to Fair Play Sports Int'l Agency.

Tori wey full ground na say di govnor dash di moni to di two agencies on Monday, but im say no be dem im give, say na di main organisers of di marathon wey get EFCC and ICPC as partners.

"Di tok say Govnor Ganduje donate moni to EFCC and ICPC na from bad belle pipo wey dey bent on spoiling di govnor name." Na wetin di release read.

Di donation don dey attract plenti tok as some pipo say Govnor Ganduje no suppose dey dash moni at dis time, to pipo wey dey fight corruption for Nigeria.

As tins be so, videos don comot wey show di govnor dey collect dollars from wan contractor for wetin look like magomago.

As govnor im get immunity and both EFCC and ICPC no go fit prosecute am now.