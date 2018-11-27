Image example Dem bin rescue dis man early on Monday before dem rescue anoda man for evening

One man don come out alive afta rescuers reach am three days afta building collapse for Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Di tok tok pesin of Nigeria Security and Civil Defends Corps Femi Oguntuase confam to BBC Pidgin say na around 11:20pm on Monday na im dem bring out two pipo, one dey alive and di oda one don die.

Dem still dey try to see how dem fit rescue pipo wey still dey trapped for underground, four days afta di collapse.

BBC Pidgin gada say dat Friday wey di building collapse na pay day wey di owner of bring moni to pay workers na im make all of dem gada and many of dem bin dey for di underground, dey collect dia pay.

Chi Ihionu na sista of one of di pesins wey still trap inside di building. She say her broda na im supply di scaffold wey dem use for di building and di owner call am to come collect im moni dat Friday wey im go.

She say she no dey happy with di way dem dey do di rescue work as e no dey as if dem dey do am with di urgency wey e need.

Tori be say di building na one of Swiss Spirit International hotels wey one oga Joseph Alagoa get.

Image example Officials don carri pipo wey dem rescue go hospital

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike bin don give order to arrest di owner and for di Attorney General for di state to set up inquiry to find out wetin make di building collapse. Im add say any goment official wey no do wetin dem suppose do as e concern di building go face di law.

Meanwhile, some of di pipo wey dem bin don rescue from di collapse building say afta di first treatment dem give dem, hospital pipo discharge dem.

One of dem wey come di building site tell BBC Pidgin say afta dem treat im wound, give an drip, di hospital pipo tell am to go. Im say as im no get moni, na im make im come see di place wia dem bring am comot.

But di State Commissioner of Health, Princewill Chike say di ones wey comot from hospital comot against medical advice as dem don give instruction for di hospitals say make dem treat any pesins wey dem rescue from collapse building.