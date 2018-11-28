'I bin hate myself until I realise say my scars make me beautiful'

Claudiah Wanjiru na 21 years old model wey fire burn her face wen she dey 13 years.

She don get her mind for modelling since she be small pikin. Di fire wey burn her face cause wetin dem dey call scar for part of her face.

Wen she be 15 years, for di school wey she dey go, dem dey bully her and she no dey wan comot for house.

Her childhood dey very hard for her wey be say she dey depressed.

Claudia say wen she bin small, she go tie her head everywia she go. She tell BBC News Pidgin say di mata worse so tey she dey cut her hand and her leg with hope say the pain wey she dey feel go comot.

Claudia almost kill hersef. Dis na di turning point for her life. Na dat time she sabi say her life get value.

She don embrace her scars. She tok say "my scars make me beautiful". She dey model for photographers for Kenya where she dey live.