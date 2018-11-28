Nigeria military say dem nack Boko Haram as Buhari dey enta Borno State

Image copyright STRINGER Image example President Buhari na also Commander in Chief of Nigeria

Nigeria military say on Tuesday, sojas of di 157 Strike Force Battalion stop some Boko Haram members wey bin wan enta Kukawa LGA of Borno State.

For tori wey dem post for dia Twitter page, di military say na around 8pm e happun.

Skip Twitter post by @HQNigerianArmy JUST IN: Troops of 157 Strike Force Battalion at about 8p.m today 27 November 2018 repelled some elements of BHTs who attempted to infiltrate Cross in Kukawa LGA of Borno State. Details later. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) November 27, 2018

Dem no give more informate about di attack wey dey happun as di kontri president announce say im dey go visit sojas wey dey fight militants for front on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin don cancel im five-day "casual leave'' wey suppose start on November 27 to December 2, to show respect for victims of Boko Haram attacks for di north-east area of di kontri.

Tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) say di president bin plan to spend di casual leave for im village for Daura, Katsina State.

Dis wan wey di presido dey go Borno State, im go use di opportunity take open di Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference, wey dem move from Benin City to Maiduguri, Borno, on November 28.

Tori be say President Buhari go use di opportunity, take tok to Nigerian soldiers wey dey fight di militants, to ginger dia moral.

On 18 November, di Al Barnawi faction of Boko Haram bin attack di 157 Task Force Battalion wey dey for Metele, Borno State and kill many sojas.

Nigeria military neva confam di number of dia pipo wey die.