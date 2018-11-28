Di leg of Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba never touch di West African kontri for over one month sake of say im sick and dey receive medical treatment for abroad.

But as tins dey, dem suppose transfer oga Bongo on Wednesday from Saudi Arabia go Morocco wia im go fit recover wella.

Tori be say Presido Bongo bin suffer stroke while im dey official visit for Saudi Arabia but till today, goment never tok which treatment im dey collect for hospital.

Wetin dey worry oga president

Dis silence of goment unto wetin dey worry oga Bongo na somtin wey pipo for Nigeria don see wit dia eye before.

In November 2009, Presido Umaru Musa Yar'Adua travel go Saudi Arabia for medical treatment and goment no tok pim about di koko of im sickness even afta im die for May 2010.

Di two cases don make pipo ask why na for abroad African leaders dey like receive medical treatment.

But no be di only way wey oga Bongo sickness wan take resemble wetin Nigerians don experience, odas include:

Image copyright AFP Image example Gabon Vice Presido Pierre-Claver Maganga Moussavou don take charge

Who dey in charge?

For Wednesday, 14 November 2018 Gabon highest court give Vice Presido Pierre-Claver Maganga Moussavou green light make im chair cabinet meeting.

Gabon constitution dey allow only presido to chair di council of ministers but constitution no tok anytin if di president no fit show.

Since Mr. Bongo sick for Saudi and im no hand over, di constitutional court enta di mata and order di veepee to take charge till im oga return.

Nigeria lawmakers for National Assembly, na dem give Dr. Goodluck Jonathan acting presidential power for February 2010 because oga Yar'adua no gree transfer power to im no. 2.

Image copyright AFP Image example Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping declare for early dis month say na im win di 2016 presidential election

Tension full air

Just like Nigeria for November 2009 - May 2010 wen oga Yar'adua no dey house, pipo for Gabon dey para as dem confuse on top wetin dey really hapun for di kontri as dia presido no dey.

Since correct informate from goment scarce like sugar wia ant dey, fake news don take over and e dey spread wella.

Rumour of military coup and di death of Presido Bongo full internet.

Gabon opposition leader Jean Ping don declare again for 3 November 2018 say true true na im win di presidential election for 2016 wey court tok say President Bongo win 50.66% against Mr Ping 47.24%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former first lady Turai Yar'adua and late Nigeria presido Alhaji Umaru Yar'adua

Di first lady don become di eye and ear for goment

According to one report wey leak comot for di American embassy for Nigeria, first lady Turai Yar'adua get plenti power wen oga Yar'adua bin sick since na she and only three pipo get full access to sick bed.

As e be for Gabon, since goment no dey tok anyhow about presido Bongo mata na first lady Sylvia Bongo Ondimba pipo dey hear informate from.

Na she cari yarn for social media say di health of her husband don dey improve sotay im fit travel go Morocco to recover.

But no sign dey for now say she go dey in charge of some goment mata.

Image copyright AFP Image example Gabon first lady Sylvia Ali Bongo Odimba na for France dem born am

Time-table of return back to im kontri?

Even though Mr. Bongo dey return back to Africa dis week, Morocco no be state for inside Gabon.

Pesin wey sick fit use days, weeks and even months to recover, so e fit no be shaperly recovery.

Di informate of wen President Bongo go return back to Libreville, Gabon capital na di latest kweshon pipo still dey wonder on top dis West African drama.