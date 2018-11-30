Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan don tell BBC di reason why im write book about im time as presido of di kontri.

For inside di book wey im call 'My transition hours', oga Jonathan try clear pipo about issues like di Chibok girls kidnapping, fuel subsidy palava and foreign interference inside di 2015 elections.

Jonathan say e need to tell pipo so dem no go get di wrong impression.

Di former president also open mouth about why im dey support di Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar to be di next presido of Nigeria.