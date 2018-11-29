Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria don drop one place to land number four position for African football latest rankings.

According to November FIFA/Coca Cola Rankings wey dem release for Thursday, Nigeria manage to clock up to 1427 points for world to maintain dia 44th position.

Senegal dey rule Africa as number one wit 1505 points but dem be 23rd for world.

Di odas include;

Tunisia wey be number two for Africa and 26th for world wit 1493 points

wey be number two for Africa and 26th for world wit 1493 points Morocco na third for Africa and 40 for world wit 1440 points

na third for Africa and 40 for world wit 1440 points DR Congo na fifth for Africa and 49 for world wit 1420 points.

Belgium, France and Brazil still remain di highest for world ranking as di number 1, 2 and 3.

According to FIFA website, "www.fifa.com'', di nacking wey Belgium and France chop for UEFA Nations League make dem drop points.

Meanwhile some of di biggest climbers for world include Africa teams; Mozambique (117th, up 5), Angola (125th, up 5), Sudan (127th, up 8), Comoros (143rd, up 5) and Gambia (166th, up 7).

Dem go release di next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking by 20 December 2018.