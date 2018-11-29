Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Acting chairman of Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, say dem go monitor all di 2019 election campaign moni wey political parties go collect from donations, plus di identity of di pipo wey donate di moni give dem.

Magu say politician suppose keep proper account of how dem take spend everi penny wey dem collect from di donations, and dem must also ready to surrender dia account books to INEC and di necessary security authorities for inspection.

Di EFCC oga tok dis one for paper wey dem present for one day retreat for di 36 state govnor and oda pipo wey get interest for di elections.

According to im, reason for dis decision na to check"di use of public moni to sponsor political parties and dia campaigns for all levels of goment."