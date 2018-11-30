Image copyright Twitter/@ProfOsinbajo Image example Nigeria Vice president Yemi Osinbajo dey tok to one of di market women wey benefit from Trader Moni for Lagos

Nigeria main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party say all di social intervention programme wey goment just roll out na good face to buy vote from Nigerians for di 2019 elections.

On Wednesday November 28 2018, president Muhammadu Buhari approve say make dem reduce di cost of di forms for di Joint Admissions Matriculation Board Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB) and di National Examination Council Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (NECO SSCE).

Two days before dat one, di president bin don also approve di increase of police salary.

Di party tok-tok person Kola Ologbondiyan tell BBC Pidgin say all dis one plus di ten thousand naira trader moni wey goment dey give to epp chikini money traders dem na ways goment wan use win pipo hearts since dem don fail.

" Dis goment don fail woefully and Nigerians sef don realise am."

"Dem don use hunger as weapon and Nigerians just di collect di moni but dem no go ever vote for di ruling party again." Na so Ologbondiyan tok.

Di PDP tok-tok pesin tok dis one as di party launch dia campaign council wit more than 150 members wey dia work go be to come up wit beta strategy to collect power from di ruling All Progressive Congress hand for 2019.

Meanwhile APC tok-tok pepsin, Lanre Issa-Onilu don defend goment say di social intervention programme dem no be to buy Nigerian votes but to epp di poor.

"For 16 years wey PDP dey power, dem get chance to increase police salary, dem no do am, dem get chance to increase minimum wage dem no do am, we no care if election dey near, all di beta tins wey we need to do for we pipo, we go do am" Na so Issa-Onilu tok.