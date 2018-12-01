'Islamic preachers' wey carri gun for Sokoto na herdsmen from Mali - Nigeria Police

Image copyright Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us

Nigeria Police Force say di 'Islamic preachers' wey pipo wey dey live for Sokoto State, north west of di kontri see, na herdsmen from Mali.

Statement wey di force tok-tok pesin Jimoh Moshood release, say di herdsmen carri dia wife dem, children with dia nama, camel and donkeys wey waka.

On Thursday, BBC bin carri di tori of one group of preachers wey pipo for Tangaza local goment area of Sokoto State say dey carri heavy guns dey waka.

According to pipo wey dey live for di area wey follow BBC tok, di group enta some villages for dia local goment about two months ago and dey move from village to village dey collect Zakkah (Islamic tax) and dey flog pipo wey dem feel say disobey Islamic laws.

Oga Moshood tok say di herdsmen dey come di area everi year from Mali to Nigeria border dey search for water for dia cattle.

"Di herdsmen no enta Nigeria land before dem go back since on Tuesday 27th November 2018, and dem no attack any pesin or damage any farm," im tok.

One man for di area bin tell BBC say di group bin carri young young pikin dem enta bush wia dem dey teach dem different tins and as dem dey return, dem go give dem free motorcycle.

Many Nigerian communities don suffer killi-killi because of gbege between herdsmen and farmers. Di goment bin don tok before say dis 'killer herdsmen' na foreigners wey come from some West African kontris.

Di kontri also dey face serious kwanta for di north east side, wia Islamic Boko Haram militants dey fight wit Nigeria military.