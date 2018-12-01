Image copyright Instagram/@priyankachopra Image example Priyanka Chopra na popular Bollywood actress and former Miss World While Nick Jonas na American singer and actor

Four months afta dem engage, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra don marry her American singer bobo Nick Jonas.

Di former Miss World marriage happun one day afta she collect di crown 18 years ago.

Chopra naim be di queen wey crown Nigerian former Miss World Agbani Darego for 2001.

Di couple marry on Saturday December 1 for Chopra hometown for India, di ceremony happun inside di Umaid Bhawan Palace for Jodhpur, Rajasthan and na Jonas papa officiate am.

Na since on Wednesday festivities for di wedding don start and e go last throughout di weekend, tori be say dem go do di Hindi wedding on Sunday.

Priyanka tok ontop Instagram say one of di most special tin wey dia relationship give dem na di coming togeda of dia cultures wey make di planning of dia wedding sometin wey sweet.

Chopra 36 and Jonas 26 first announce dia relationship for May of 2018 before dem announce their engagement for August same year.

According to Chopra, dia relationship start afta Jonas slide enta her DM for 2016 but na until 2017 dem see face to face wen Jonas approach her for one party, go down on one knee come ask am say "Where you dey all my life?