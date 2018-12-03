Image copyright EPA Image example Oga Ratelband tanda gidigba say im get bodi of pesin wey be 40-something and say to dey look young na part of im identity

One Dutch man wey bin ask court to comot 20 years from im age so dat im dating swagger go ginger well well don lose.

Court don finally ansa 69-years-old Emile Ratelband, wey last month tell court say im wan move im birth date come front, to avoid wetin im call discrimination.

"We dey live in a time wen you fit change your name and change your gender. Why I no fit come decide wetin my own age go be?" im tok.

But di court rule say lai lai, e no go happun, because di way e dey for law to change pesin age, and di problems wey to change di age go cause, too plenti.

"Mr Ratelband dey free to feel like say im dey 20 years younger dan im real," di judges tok, but if di court allow pesin to dey younger, na im be say chance don dey for oda pipo to dey older.

Oga Ratelband, wey say im na "positivity trainer", enta tori all ova di world wen im say carri di mata go court.

Before di court hearing, e appear for TV wia e say im feel like dem dey take one kain eye look am for work and wen im dey find pesin to date for Tiner app - and say im doctors don confam to am say im get body of like pesin wey dey im 40s.

"If to say I be 49, den I go fit buy new house, drive different car. I fit find more work to do," im tok. "Wen I dey ontop Tinder and e show say I be 69, I no dey get any ansa. Wen I be 49, with di kain face I get, tins dey happun."