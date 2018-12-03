Image copyright Getty Images

Oli marketers for Nigeria don give federal goment seven-day grace to pay dem N800 billion or dem go strike.

Di oil marketers dey threaten to stop operations for depots around di kontri if goment no gree settle dem pay dem dia arrears in cash.

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria,(MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPMA) plus di Independent Petroleum Products Importers (IPPIs) say dem go force dia workesr to stop work wen di seven days grace expire.

Tori be say banks don take over di assets and investments of oil marketers dem as dem no fit pay dia debts and di only way to save di situation na if goment agree to pay dem.

Legal adviser to IPPI tell tori pipo say wen di new administration bin start, di marketers do meeting wit goment so dem go approve di outstanding debts caused by subsidy wey di former administration leave behind.

Although di administration don pay part of am, di subsidy debt wey dey ground still plenti.