Presidential aspirants den parliamentarians for do compulsory HIV/AIDS test - Ghana MP

Ghana Member of Parliament, Alban Bagbin propose say make presidential den parliamentary candidates do HIV/AIDS test as part of dema qualification process ahead of elections.

According to am dis go raise awareness so say people go test dema status den also deal plus di stigma wey people dey attach to HIV/AIDS.

"…We for include dis in di qualification of a Member of Parliament, say before you go to stand election, you for go do HIV test, wey dis for affect all presidential aspirants," Mr. Babgin suggest.

He make dis proposal as Parliament mark World Aids Day celebrations dis year on di theme 'Know Your Status.'

Recent reports by Ghana Aids Commission reveal say dem record 70 percent increase in HIV/AIDS infections in 2017 among Ghanaian youth.

Di increase in new infections be sake of di youth dey engage in risky sexual behaviour which dey expose dem to infections.

As HIV/AIDS tests be voluntary some people dey wonder how dem fit enforce dis proposal.