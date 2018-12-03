Ten days afta 7 storey building collapse for Port Harcourt, South-South Nigeria, one strong smell don cover di area as some pipo still trap inside di building.

Many workers and petty traders trap wen di building wey still dey under construction collapse for Woji road for New GRA around 5pm on November 23.

Twelve pipo don die so far and dem don rescue 26 alive.

Many families of pipo wey bin dey work for di building wey never see dia pesin dey keep vigil for di site dey hope say dem go fit still see dia pesin

Young volunteer

Rescue operation still dey go on for di site and one pesin wey never comot dia since di operation start na 17 years old Moses Peterside.

Moses na one of di labourers wey dey work for di building before e collapse, e volunteer to epp so e go fit join rescue e fellow workers wey still trap inside di building.

Churches and oda groups too follow volunteer as dem dey share food, drink and encourage pipo wey dey do di rescue work to keep hope alive.

Image example Church and oda organisation dey encourage pipo for di area.

Meanwhile, Rivers State goment don set up panel wey go chook eye inside wetin cause di building to collapse and na Justice Adolphus Enebeli naim go be di chairman.

Madume Egerton go be di Secretary while Wofu Charles go be di counsel to di Commission. Oda members na Iboroma Akobo, Emmanuel Asawo, Ngozi Oliver Nwogu and Arch. Tim Otuke Orji. Guvnor Nyesom Wike go swear dem in on Tuesday make dem start work.

Di Guvnor say anybody wey get hand for di building wey start with illegal approval for five storey building for 2014 before e come get formal approval for September dis year go face di law.

Di Commissioner for di ministry wey dey give building permit, Urban Development and Physical Planning, Dr. Reason Onya don step aside for office so dat investigation go continue for di building.