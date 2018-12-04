Image copyright Instagram/@iam_smalldoctor

Popular Nigerian musician, Adekunle Temitope A.K.A Small doctor dey cool bodi for police cell afta im qwanta wit police on Monday December 3 for Lagos.

Di musician enta wahala afta police see gun for im hand.

According to di Commissioner of Police for Lagos, Edgal Imohimi, Small Doctor wit three oda pipo threaten one police officer wit gun and dis one make dem tink say e be armed robber.

Imohimi tok for where dem parade dem give tori pipo say dem bin tink say dem bin tiff because of di way dem harass di police officer say make e allow dem pass.

Di tok tok police for Lagos, Chike Oti tell BBC say Small Doctor sleep for State CID Panti on Monday and dem dey wait to carry am go court.

Di mata don already dey trend for social media.

Skip Twitter post by @laiskin_devil I somehow believe that this small doctor thing has something to do with his performance for Buhari when he was singing ‘Ye Masun’ for the guy coz Buhari legit looked like he wanted to fuck him up — Mace (@laiskin_devil) December 4, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @figure8kemi Nigeria is lawless see how they pin down our Small Doctor chaii a whole Medical doctor 😏😏😏 — ÌYÁLÓDE AMERICA🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@figure8kemi) December 4, 2018

E never clear weda di gun wey di musician carry dey registered.

Anoda tin wey dey make pipo open mouth ontop di mata na because police make di musician dia ambassador for March 2018.