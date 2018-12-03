Eight NDC flagbearer aspirants form 'yentua' alliance over 400k filing fees

Image copyright Sylvester Mensah, Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin/Faceb

Eight presidential aspirants for National Democratic Congress (NDC) form 'yentua' alliance in opposition to party executive demands say make all aspirants pay Ghc400,000 each as filing fees for flagbearer race.

Dem petition NDC Council of Elders for letter inside which dem take explain say check like some of di party executives dey support one candidate so dem sheda bring dis huge filing fee strategy take remove dem from di race.

Sake of dis dem shun di picking of nomination forms which for happen Monday.

Di eight aspirants wey form di yentua alliance be Alban Bagbin, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Stephen Atubiga, Nurudeen Iddrisu, Goosie Tanoh, Kojo Bonsu and Elikplim Agbemava.

Some people criticise di high filing fees considering di state of di Ghanaian economy den di short time dem give di aspirants to raise di monies.

Out of di aspirants, check like former president John Mahama be favourite sake of more 420 people for NDC say dem go donate Ghc1,000 each take raise di amount.

Some grassroots supporters also dey give donations to support en campaign efforts to lead di NDC, while others dey donate via mobile money.

Founder of di NDC Jerry John Rawlings also speak on di matter, he too dey ask make dem take second look at di filing fees as e go fit suggest say dem dey take di party give di highest bidder.