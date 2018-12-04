Image copyright AFP

If you bin get headache weda na di real or fake President Muhammadu Buhari dey rule Nigeria, your Panadol don finally land.

Oga Buhari tok yesterday say "na di real me… I go soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I still dey strong".

But di mata wey suppose finish finally don open new kasala because na for Poland Mr. President bin tok im own on top rumour wey don fly upandan since say im be 'clone'.

President Buhari dey attend di 24th session of di Conference of di Parties (COP24) under di UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for Poland.

Skip Twitter post by @henryshield So President Buhari went to Poland to respond to the issue raging back home about him being a clone? In 2019, may we have a President who will not hate us this much. Amen.. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) December 2, 2018

Nigerians dey vex say e don become oga Buhari way to tok wetin pipo im leave for house wan hear only im dey travel go di abroad

Nigeria first lady Aisha Buhari belong for house, according to her husband

No be today e start

Oga Buhari get serious mileage wen e reach to dey tok to Nigerians from abroad.

Na for one joint press conference for 14 October 2016 for Berlin, wit Germany leader Angela Merkel, Buhari reply im wife Aisha wey criticize im goment for BBC programme.

Buhari tok say, ''She belong to my kitchen, she belong to my living room and she belong to di oda room.''

For inside bizness meeting during Commonwealth summit for London for April 2018, wia kontri leaders dem suppose talk how to grow dia economy and ginger pipo to invest for dia kontri, Buhari tell di world say di youths of im kontri no wan go school.

Skip Twitter post by @Yxclusive Buhari & his family enjoy medical treatment abroad so Nigerian medical system is not his business.



Buhari’s children studied abroad uninterrupted by ASUU strike or lecturer’s vile advances & graduated in time so he doesn’t care about the Nigerian educational system — Agent Sweet Cheeks (@Yxclusive) April 19, 2018

E say youths of im kontri too like awoof.

"A lot of dem [youths] no gree go school, and dem dey claim say Nigeria na oil producing kontri, therefore dem go sidon no do anytin, and get housing, healthcare, education for free," talk Buhari.

Na di real me be dis - President Buhari

Ufuoma Egbamuno, wey be oga for news inside Wazobia FM radio for Onitsha, Anambra state, south east Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin say one way di Nigerian presidency fit connect wit millions of Nigerians at di same time na through di presidential media chat.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar'adua and Goodluck Jonathan dey sidon do presidential media chat wit Nigeria tori pipo on a regular to tok about critical and important mata on how dem dey run di kontri.

Image copyright SEYLLOU Image example Chief Olusegun Obasanjo na former Nigeria president wey like to tok wit media

Chief Obasanjo like di presidential media chat sotay im dey do am once a month while Alhaji Yar'adua and Dr. Jonathan dey try do am once in three months but since 2015 wen oga Buhari collect power from di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), im don do only one presidential media chat in three years for December 2015.

Egbamuno tok say, ''E be like for oga Buhari e dey hard am sometimes to tok wetin really dey im mind, e fit be say im dey 'media shy so im use im action and work to tok for am instead of im mouth''.

''But im no dey shy for foreign media like CNN Christiane Amanpour or Al Jazeera'' na so Egbamuno tok.

Egbamuno still tok say, ''Di problem wen oga presido no wan gree tok to local media be say, e bad for we kontri pipo, tori pipo and even di president imsef,'' na so Egbamuno tok.

Egbamuno say Nigerians no go know di good tins wey di current goment dey do, tori pipo no go fit do dia job wella to ask di presido some kain kweshions wey go torchlight di work of di goment weda good or bad and las las oga Buhari go lose vote wen election time reach sake of say nobodi know wetin dey happun for goment.

But tok tok pesin for President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu tell BBC Pidgin say for mata of weda im oga dey communicate wit Nigerians.

Shehu tok say ''I go tok yes, oga Buhari dey communicate, on important mata, im fit tok by imsef or through im appointees like minister or spokespipo na me''.

Shehu still tok say ''Oga Buhari dey tok wella wit Nigerians weda for inside di kontri or abroad, weda direct or indirect through im tok tok pipo.''

''Nigerians wey dey for abroad na also our brothers and sisters wey wan hear from dis presido wen im show and e no go good if im bone dem'' na so Shehu tok.