Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP on Wednesday afternoon confam say Wale Oluwo, di Commissioner for Energy inside Lagos state, south west Nigeria don resign port comot di ruling APC party, dump im oga Guvnor Akinwunmi Ambode to join dem.

Oga Oluwo tell BBC Pidgin say im resign from Ambode goment sake of how dia party All Progressives Congress - APC take do dia govnorship primary for di state wey plenti ojoro and wuru wuru full inside.

E also say im don resign im membership of dia party APC. "I go join PDP and im go follow work for dia candidate Jimi Agbaje to become govnor.

PDP announce say oga Wale Oluwo go arrange gbedu to formally use serere waka enta dia party by weekend.

Image copyright @Wale Oluwo Image example Wale Oluwo

Wale Oluwo tell BBC Pidgin say na im personal decision as a Nigeria and im no tok wit govnor Akinwumi Ambode before e resign.

For letter wey im send give APC chairmo for Lagos state, e say im no happy unto how one group just dey control goment for di state and dem no send democracy at all for wetin dem dey do.

Jide Sanwo-Olu win APC govnorship primary for di state instead of govnor Akinwunmi Ambode wey bin wan do second term for goment house.