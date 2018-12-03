Kontri pipo react to Paul Biya Disarmament Commission, say e for fain for stop fight first

Image copyright Anadolu Agency Image example Local hunter for Cameroon - Nigeria border wey dey fight Boko Haram

Cameroon President, Paul Biya don sign decree create National Disarmament Mobilisation and Reintegration Commission for care for former Boko Haram fighters and groups weh deh di fight for Northwest and Southwest.

But kontri pipo say deh for stop fight, reconcile pipo first.

Even as fighting still di go on for Anglophone regions President Biya create dis National Disarmament Mobilisation and Reintegration Commission, weh e bi under Prime Minister go get office dem for Mora, Bamenda and Buea.

Deh go still appoint de pipo for work for dis commission and e nova bi clear how mani pipo deh go reintegrate.

President Biya suppose start truth and reconciliation

Director for Central African Human Rights Defenders Network, REDHAC, Maximilienne Ngo Mbe say before dis new commission, President Biya bin don start humanitarian planning for Boko Haram, den create bilingualism and multicultural commission plus humanitarian plan for Northwest and Southwest.

E say President Biya suppose stop, take stock check weti don work and and weti no work and how for go before.

Also e say President Biya no even associate African Union, weh e get some instrument for peace and security as Cameroon sign African Union Human Rights charter, de rights activist tok.

Make President Biya stop fighting first

For Augustin Zang, Yaounde resident, initiative weh deh di take for taim for war for bring peace na always good tin. But e problem na de procedure, de method, as e di ever ask, "which one bi for before, egg or chick?"

"De first tin weh deh for do na for end de fighting, through some kana dialogue and wen deh don do dat one, ask pipo of shiddon tok give ideas for end de crisis," e add.

E say wen all parties don satisfy, den deh fit call for general amnesty, ask pipo for put down dia guns, free prisoners and na dat wan be de way for make Cameroon as e bi den before.

Make all sides disarm

Cyprian Mih, anoda Yaounde resident say e go wan know weda de disarmament na for one side or na all sides.

"If na all de parties di put down dia guns e correct but if na only for one party ah doubtam. If ah disarm ma sef and de oda one no disarm, a bi secured? E fit still use e arm against me. So ah go like say make na all parties disarm", Cyprian Mih tok.