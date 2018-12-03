Image copyright Atiku Image example Atiku Abubakar na former vice president for Nigeria

Supporters of Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar full like sand for ground on Monday for Sokoto State as im launch im campaign for north-west of Nigeria.

Pipo wey follow am go na officials of di party and Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Party supporters from di seven states for north-west wey be Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kano and Kaduna also full ground.

Tori be say Atiku go launch im zonal campaign office for Sokoto during di event.

