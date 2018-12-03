Ghana wan tax anointing oil, holy water and miracle sticker sales

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) say dem go start to collect tax on anointing oil, holy water, church stickers den stuff from churches for Ghana.

According to Commissioner-General, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, di move to tax anointing oil den stuff be sake of di monies be income which dey go men of God dema der.

He explain say di popular Bishop Obinim sticker which people dey buy nu dem go tax am sake of e be income to am.

Dis year GRA make wild plus dema revenue collection agenda as dem find chaw ways dem fit collect monies from Ghanaians den churches in particular.

Mr Nti talk Accra-based Joy News say as for tax, dem go collect from churches by all means, unless dema tithe den offering.

"Di man of God no be individual? Wey he no be accountable to di state for en tax obligations anaa?"

Di GRA Commissioner-General also add say for di pastors wey go refuse pay tax on dema anointing oil, holy water den tins go chop hot police den court case.