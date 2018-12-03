Image copyright Per-Anders Pettersson

Everi human being wan be part of wetin dey happun around am, and wen pesin no fit participate or enjoy some kain benefits or facilities sake of im get some kain challenges and society no see di need to helep find solution, dat pesin dey left behind.

Pipo wey dey live wit disability for Nigeria no too dey feel say dem be important part of di society as dem still dey find am difficult to benefit from many tins wey oda pipo dey enjoy sake of dia condition.

Nneka Agwuebo, na social justice advocate, she dey physically challenged and dey use wheelchair. She say, wen we look di mata up up, goment dey try small as "we no dey wia we bin dey before but we neva reach wia we suppose dey".

According to her, one main reason why e be like goment no dey really do sointin about di mata na because dem dey make plans and decisions about tins wey concern disabled pipo witout ever asking dem wetin dem want. She say, "notin for us, witout us."

Image copyright Kristian Buus Image example Kenya plus oda Africa kontris dey also face challenge of social inclusion.

Director of Research for Centre for Persons with Disability, Micah Shabi, no believe say inclusiveness don start "proper" until goment begin work wit pipo wit disability to understand wetin dem go fit do to include dem for society.

Part of 2030 agenda for sustainable development na to make sure say nobody dey left behind. Dis year, International Day of pesins wit disability dey focus on making sure say evribodi wey dey live wit disability dey included for wetin dey happun for dia society, so nobodi go dey left behind.

But dis no be di case for Nneka, as 2019 general elections dey road dey come, she say, even though she go really like to vote and she don even get her PVC ready, she no go fit go vote becos she dey fear say, if kasala burst and pipo begin run from polling unit, she no go fit follow dem run.

Anoda serious wahala wey blind pio dey face during election na lack of privacy. Micah say, im dey go vote well well but im no dey get privacy becos pipo gast to come helep am put hand for how im wan vote.

Im say, "I no fit use any ATM for dis kontri." To get im moni, im say im dey depend on im wife and im friends to helep am.

Image copyright Kristian Buus Image example Blind pipo need Braille to helep dem read but many text books no get Braille version.

Moto don kill so many blind pipo as dem dey cross road for Nigeria becos, even though dem dey waka wit white cane - dis na white walking stick wey suppose helep blind pesin cross road - drivers no understand wetin e mean.

Many drivers for di kontri no sabi say wen blind pesin raise white cane, e mean say e wan cross road.

"E dey very frustrating for pesin wey no fit waka to enta public places" na so Nneka tok, "because wen you enta many office na steps full am and dem no get elevator, so pesin wey dey wheelchair go need pipo to carri am."

Even to travel wit aeroplane sef no easy at all, "sometime pesin go physically carri you climb stairs to enta plane," say tok.

Di real population of pipo wey dey live wit disability now for Nigeria neva dey, but World Report on Disability say 25 million Nigerians dey live wit different kains of disabilities.