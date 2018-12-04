Police say nobodi die inside Cross River community gbege for Biase

Nigeria Police for Cross River State don rubbish di news wey local tori dey report say pipo don die for community clash for Biase Local Government Area of di state.

DSP Irene Ugbo confam to BBC News say although like four pipo injure and some property spoil inside Monday and Tuesday clash between four community dem, nobodi die.

Di gbege start on Monday 3 December afta four small communities begin fight ontop one plantation wey don tey for di area.

Even though di state Police Commissioner send mobile policemen dia to calm dem down, by Tuesday morning, di clash don start again, Ugbo tok.

Local tori pipo Premium Times bin report say President Muhammadu Buhari don ask make pipo calm down for di area and say make dem embrace peace.

"Our communities must dey ready to live togeda in peace since no development fit happun for place wey dey always get violence" im tok inside statement wey im tok tok pesin Garba Shehu release.

President Buhari, also praise di state goment say dem don try to make peace reign for di areas, and also praise di state police command because dem quick respond to di gbege for di communities.