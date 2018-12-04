Ambulances no dey, yet you wan use $12 million for medical drones - Minority blast Ghana gov't

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rwanda na anoda African kontri wey don use drone deliver medical supplies too

Minority members for Ghana Parliament dey kick against $12 million contract between government den Zipline International for drones which go supply drugs, blood den medical supplies.

Di deal which dey cover for design, installation den operation of drones go help transport medical supplies to hospitals, rural regions of Ghana.

Kunbungu MP, Ras Mubarak talk BBC Pidgin say "although di idea no bad, e no meet value for money audit sake of same drone wey dey cost $100,000 government dey buy am at $1million."

Mr Mubarak talk say dem dey suspect say someone wan tear 'chobo' for di deal top sake of per market value of such drones everything show say dem overprice am too much.

Sake of di concerns wey come up, Parliament defer di approval process so say to regulatory checks go happen, den some of dema concerns addressed before dem fit approve am.

Some Ghanaians too raise questions about di deal as more people feel say access to medical facilities den quality healthcare like proper beds be more important pass dis drone delivery system.

