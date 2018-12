Image copyright Getty Images

Federal Goment for Nigeria don collect loan of $150 million wey dem go use pay for electricity projects for di kontri.

Di loan wey Nigeria collect from di African Development Bank na for project wey dem dey call Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

"Di African Development Bank don also approve loan of $50 million wey di People's Bank of China sponsor", AfDB tok inside statement.

Inside di statement, AfDB still add say dis loan na to helep Nigeria goment make sure say evriwia for di kontri get access to electricity by 2030. As e be so, some communities for Nigeria no dey see any light at all at all.

Dis no go be di first time Nigeria dey collect igbese to epp solve im light palava.

Early dis year, di World Bank too approve $486 million credit to help Nigeria arrange beta electricity for dia people.