National Assembly workers don block Nigeria lawmakers from sitting

Nigeria National Assembly workers protest on Tuesday block Senators and House of Representatives members from sitting.

Di workers union wey be Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria dey protest sake of salary payment wey dem say dem don dey owe dem teh teh, according to local tori pipo.

Wen Senate President Bukola Saraki address dem di National Assembly staff vow to kontinu dia protest and shut down di National Assembly if dem no pay dem dia CONLESS plus improve dia working condition.

For October di legislative aides bin protest for di same allowance dem wey dem neva pay dem.

Di senate president bin tell dem say make dem wait till Friday so dat dem go tok to di management to pay dem dia moni.

But while oga Saraki still dey tok, di staff come dey shout no alert no sitting, no alert no sitting.

Di staff say since 2010 wen dem approve and increase dia salary to 100 percent, na only 22 percent dem don pay dem.

Dem also say dia work condition dey poor and dem neva get dia promotion even though dem don write exam pass.

Di National Assembly leadership, di worker representatives and di management bin hold talk to find solution to di mata.

But di staff say di only tin wey go make dem work na if dem get alert.

See foto of how di Assembly workers dey para.