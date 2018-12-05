'If you give Atiku visa you dey support corruption' - na wetin one group of protesters on Wednesday tell American Embassy for Abuja, Nigeria.

For more than ten years now, di kontri opposition PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar neva touch leg for America sake of corruption accuse and dis Nigerian protesters say make America no give am visa at all.

Di protesters cari placards and dey sing song like 'no give Atiku visa' enta di Embassy around 9am Nigerian local time.

As election don dey near, di PDP presidential candidate opponent don di use di visa mata to do campaign against am.

However recently, e don dey under pressure on top di mata as e dominate public discussion.

Di pesin wey organize di protest, Wole Badmus say if America allow Atiku into dia kontri e show say dem di support illicit transaction.

"We no want make US get hand for our local politics because we know say dem no allow Atiku enter dia kontri for fourteen years now because of corruption". Badmus explain.

E say di investigation wey comot from US show say Atiku 4th wife epp im husband between 2000 to 2008 to steal over 40 million dollars to di US. - Dis na wetin BBC News Pidgin never independently confam.

"Dis na why we dey advice di US make dem no give Atiku Abubakar Visa because e go make mockery of di UN convention against corruption."

Di US Embassy neva tok ontop di mata wey di protesters cari come dia domot on Wednesday.