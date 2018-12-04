How President Buhari aide use fake foto to shame Atiku and PDP

Image copyright Twitter

Lauretta Onochie wey be aide of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, use fake foto tok say na from Sokoto State, wia PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar launch im presidential campaign on Monday.

Lauretta wey be pesin wey dey controversial for di kain things she dey tok for social media, use foto wey get 500 naira ontop food pack, say na wetin PDP share for dia campaign.

Di thing be say dis na fake foto.

Pipo for social media begin call her lie-lie, say di foto na from 2017.

Wen BBC Pidgin search di foto for Google, e show say na from February 2017 dem first use am. Most pipo for social media say na from one event Nollywood actress Ruth Eze do, di foto from come out.

We trace wetin look like di foto go di Instagram page of di actor, but e no clear weda di five hundred naira dey ontop.

But wetin dey very clear be say di foto no be from di campaign launch of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from Sokoto State on Monday.