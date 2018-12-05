Di meeting between di federal goment and di Academic Staff Union of Universities on Tuesday November 4 jam roadblock as di two no fit fit reach agreement.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi tell tori pipo afta di meeting say di negotiation go continue.

"We don start to tok, we go continue, we never reach any decision yet, as soon as we get info we go tok," Na so Ogunyemi tok.

Ogunyemi also say ASUU go meet wit goment very soon to continue di negotiation.

Meanwhile di National President of di National Association of Nigerian Students Danielson Akpan wey join for di meeting beg di two parties dem to consider di students.

"I feel say e dey important make both parties consider di interest of di students as na dem dey suffer di whole mata, make dem do everytin to resolve di issue." Na so Akpan tok.

Di lecturers begin dia strike on November 4 2018 ontop accuse say goment no keep up wit agreements, dem dey also protest di condition of universities, poor funding and tori say goment wan increase school fees.

Dis no go be di first time di two parties dey hold meeting to discuss.

ASUU and goment first meet on November 15 do meeting wey di Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige lead.

Di second time na fo di November 26 and na di Education Minister Adamu Adamu chair am.