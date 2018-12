Image copyright Ghana Electoral Commission Image example Di new and old logo

Ghanaians dey react afta Electoral Commission of Ghana go back to dema old logo den shun di new logo wey dem use ahead of di 2016 elections under former Chairperson Charlotte Osei en leadership.

Di directive which come from new Chairperson, Jean Mensah for dema internal memo inside advice dema officers say dem dey use di old logo wey get Ghana coat of arms for top.

Before Election 2016, then EC Charlotte Osei introduce new logo which be that of dema five-year strategic plan to re-brand di Commission.

Di new logo wey Charlotte Osei introduce generate heated debate from some Ghanaians who talk say e no be necessary, but Charlotte Osei talk Ghanaians say 'we saw it, we picked it, we like it.'

Dis statement from her no make chaw people happy but since at di time she be di Boss en decision stand.

But with new EC Boss in place, dem reverse go di old logo.

BBC Pidgin enter di streets of Accra to find out people dema opinion on di matter, one person talk we say "di EC logo change no be necessary at all, sake of what Ghanaians dey expect be credible elections."

Meanwhile, others too make concerned sake of dem go use di small money, "when our leaders go learn stop waste wanna money den tax on these things, sometimes e be sad sake of dem dey focus on things wey we no sheda dey need."

Deputy EC Chair, Dr Asare Bossman explain say di reversal to di old logo be decision dem make after dema appointment sake of dat old logo dey represent di work of di EC better.

New EC Boss, Jean Mensah order say make dem komot all di logo wey former EC Boss Charlotte Osei bring from dema buildings den properties.

Also dem effect di changes for dema letter heads top which dem dey use for official communication.

According to di Chairperson, di logo change dey reflect restoration of dema core values which be integrity, fairness den accountability.