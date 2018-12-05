Image copyright Abubakar Ibrahim

Members of di movie industry Kano, north west Nigeria, Kannywood tok say di reason why dem go support Governor Umar Ganduje for second term be say im don help dia work well-well.

Di governor host Kannywood pipo including actors, producers, directors and musicians for government house for dinner and na dia dem express dia support.

Actor Baba Karami na one of di leaders of di group wey go see Ganduje and e tell BBC News Pidgin say regarding di videos wey dey circulate dem still no gree say na real tin.

"Mr man, you know say na film industry I dey and if I like now I fit create like ten different versions of you on video so these days notin wey no fit happen."

"For all di videos wey don comot no place wey show di governor or di giver dey openly tok about bribery or corruption, infact e get one video wey be say na di governor dey give di oda person, wetin you GO call dat one?"

E don reach nearly two months wey videos comot wey claim to show how di govnor dey colect bribe moni from contractors hand for di state.

Since den di Kano goment don deny di accuse and di kontri joinbodi ontop corruption mata, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission plus im sister, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission never open mouth tok di mata.