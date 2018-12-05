Kpofire fuel or illegally refined petroleum products no be new tin for di oil city of Port-Harcourt, Rivers sate south-south, Nigeria, but tori of how e don almost take over town dey give authorities dem sleepless nights.

Aside from di effect on di environment, di illegal petrol products dem fit damage moto and generator if you no know use am, e fit even cause serious fire.

Sunday Kpaama wey be keke driver say although pesin go fit use di product for lister generator, but e go dey bring out smoke, while Monday George anoda Port Harcourt resident say some pipo dey mix beta fuel and kpofire fuel but na di motor engine go hear am and you go spend more money at di end of di day.

Pipo lose property wen for September dis year for inside fire wen tori say kpofire cause wey burn down di popular Fruits garden market for Port Harcourt.

Despite all this, many pipo still dey buy am because e dey cheap and e full everiwhere.

Na dis one make Nigerian Army, Navy, DSS and Security and Civil Defense Corps join bodi under operation Delta safe to fight di problem and dem say dem don dey get result.

Image example Operation Delta Safe don gbab pipo wey carry product wwey dem suspect say na illegal.

Security agencies dey shine eye

Rivers State Commandant for di Corps Mohammed Haruna say dem arrest 13 suspects with di vessel for Onne, Eleme local goment for one operation wey dem join bodi with Operation Delta Safe do for October 12, and dem also gbab two suspects with long Iveco truck wey carry 44,000 litres of suspected crude oil wey dem gbab for Igbo-Etche, Etche local goment on November 20.

Tok tok pesin for Civil Defence for Port Harcourt ,Femi Michael Oguntuase tell BBC Pidgin say di way illegally refined petroleum products boku for town don become critical as some filling stations don dey sell am and dat one na danger for pipo.

Dem no support media player for your device We loss evritin for di fire - Fruit garden traders

Wen dem arrest suspects dem dey test di product wey dem gbab to dey sure say na illegal refined products for di NNPC lab before dem charge di suspects go court.

"Wen di Operation Delta Safe gbab dem, dem discover say di product wey dem carry e get as e be, we need to look well well to make sure say dis na genuine product because di kain product wey full town now no dey genuine and e dey cause problem for pipo wey dey use dem."

"Wen we see dem, e get some immediate tins wey we dey use touch am to know say dis tin, we need to subject am to further test and dis one na one of dem"

Im come add say e dey important for di suspects to follow dem go collect di sample and see di test results because sometimes some of dem no know say wetin dem carry no be genuine product.

Oguntuase also say dem dey work with Department of Petroleum Resources to gbab filling stations wey dey sell dis products dem but e go beta make pipo wey don buy from dem report dem so dem go follow di mata well-well.