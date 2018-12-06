"I bin tink say I go blow afta I win Project Fame"

Wen Ojo Olawale win di 2013 edition of popular music show MTN project fame for Nigeria, dem give am grand prize of N5m, tear rubber moto and recording contract.

Five years afta di show, di young artist still dey struggle.

Im mata bin spread ontop social media afta im come out say im don dey do kabu-kabu work, wey make many pipo to wonda wetin happun to im career.

Olawale wey say im bin tink say e go don blow by now, share im experience inside dis tori, how pipo take advantage of am afta im win plus di real reason im turn taxi driver.