Canada dey seriously look for workers to fill 430,000 vacant jobs

Number of pipo wey suppose dey work inside Canada dey seriously reduce more-and-more and na more than 430,000 jobs for small and medium-sized company dey vacant for at least four months now, according to warning from one business group.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) one business group for Canada wey sama di warning say di labour shortage, dey serious well-well for professional services, construction, agriculture and oil and gas, but nothing change for oda sectors.

Personal services na im maintain di highest vacancy rate wit 4.8%, followed by construction wey be 4.4 % and professional services get 3.8 %.

Finance and information sectors get di lowest vacancy rates. Finance get 2.1% and Information get 1.8 %.

Di job vacancy rate don rise go 3.3 percent, from 2.9 percent a year ago because employers no fit find correct candidates, according to wetin CFIB tok for dia latest Help Wanted report

CFIB chief economist, Ted Mallett tok say:

"We dey see di job vacancy rate dey rise pass di records wey dem set before di 2008 financial crisis, and businesses dey really feel di pressure, especially for Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario,"

"Businesses go likely respond to dis trends if dey invest more for capital than labour for 2019, along with redistributing wages to key roles in the company."

Quebec na im dey lead for province wey vacancy dey wit 4.1% vacancy rate. British Columbia get 3.7% vacancy rate, while Ontario na 3.3%.

Report for province wey vacancy dey

Provinces Vacancy rate Change Unfilled jobs Quebec 4.1% +0.1% 117,700 British Columbia 3.7% 67,100 Ontario 3.3% +0.1% 167,900 New Brunswick 2.7% 6,300 Manitoba 2.6% 11,300 Nova Scotia 2.6% +0.1% 7,900 Alberta 2.6% +0.1% 41,800 Saskatchewan 2.0% 6,900 Prince Edward Island 1.5% 700 Newfoundland & Labrador 1.3% -0.1% 2,100

Dis report dey come as di federal and Quebec goment dey argue about immigration targets.

Quebec Premier, Francois Legault bin don promise to reduce immigration, upon say di province dey among places wia job shortage affect pass.

ABC news quote wetin Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tok : "Wetin I hear across Quebec be say entrepreneurs, businesses dey concern about di labor shortage, so I no dey sure if dis na di best time to cut immigration."