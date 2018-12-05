Image copyright AFP

Nigeria Police say 17 officers die for Zamfara State, north west of di kontri afta some thieves attack dem for road.

For wetin be one of di worst attacks wey Nigeria police don experience for many years, 17 policemen die inside ambush wen gunmen set trap for dem on Thursday near one village Birnin Magaji, Zamafara state.

According to police, dem find 16 of di officers deadibodi for inside bush wen dem go do search and rescue mission afta di katakata burst. Dem say dem rescue 20 officers alive.

But some eyewitness dem tell BBC say na nearly 40 policemen dem kill and dia bodi dey mortuary for Sokoto state.

Police and di tiffs clash afta dem waylay officers wey dey police patrol convoy.

Image copyright Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us

Armed bandits and cattle rustlers dey attack villages for di area well well, dem kill kill plus steal di villagers animals.

Goment don send army, airforce plus more police go Zamfara to as cattle thieves dey increase for di area.