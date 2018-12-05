Image copyright Victor Olaotan/Instagram Image example Victor Olaotan

Popular Nigerian actor Victor Toye Olaotan wey don sick for two years go get di treatment im need for abroad.

Billionaire Femi Otedola, na im go settle all di hospital bill of around $50,000 afta di family of di former 'Tinsel' actor bin beg Nigerians make dem contribute helep dia papa and save im two legs.

Dis no be di first time Nollywood actor go reach out to Nigerians make dem helep dem wit moni wen de sick.

Ernest Asuzu, Prince James Uche and Ngozi Nwosu na just some of di actors wey don sick wella and need Nigerians to helep dem.

Skip Twitter post by @cuppymusic Very proud that my Father will be covering all of Victor Olaotan’s medical bills... Femi Otedola continues to inspire us all! ♥️🙏🏾🌈 #FamilyFirst — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) December 5, 2018

Why actors no dey do health insurance?

"Make all Nigerians live full and beta life," na one of di policy of Nigeria goment.

Dis na why dem introduce di National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for 2014 so dat all Nigerians go get cheap healthcare wey dem go contribute, through prepaid system so wen dem need healthcare dem no go shake bodi.

Emeka Rollas, wey be national president for Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) wey dey represent thousands of actors tell BBC Pidgin say di real wahala na say di industry no dey pay actors di correct moni for di work dem dey do, so to even pay for health insurance go hard.

"If you chook eye inside di koko of di mata from di root, you go see say di major palava wey actors for dis part of di world dey face na 'exploitation'. Im tok.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example National presido AGN Emeka Rollas (left) wit actor Segun Arinze

Who dey make moni pass for Nollywood?

Actor different from actor. Levels dey separate big actors wey don dey di industry tey tey from learners wey just start and still dey climb ladder and na dem dey see red pass wen kasala burst.

Oga Rollas say ''as e be now, TV stations go show feem but di only pesin dem go give moni na producers, actors no dey collect anytin from di stations.

''TV stations go market dat feem, use am collect advert and make moni all over Africa and even abroad.

''So if we organise HMO for our members, wia all over dem go get moni to dey pay for health insurance on a regular.?" Im ask.

Di presido add say sometimes HMO no go wan cover some actors wey get crazy lifestyle so wen dem get liver or kidney palava, na O.Y.O dem dey.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di way forward

Oga Rollas say na unto dis 'appeal' sick actors dey make ginger di union to launch foundation wey go helep im members.

Di master plan of AGN Foundation wey dem launch for August 2015 na to raise N500 million wey di union go use as welfare for dia members to handle health mata.

Senate president Senator Bukola Saraki don contribute N5million of im moni inside dis project.

Anoda important tin AGN wan dey do na to work wit foreign companies wey dey collect 'royalties' for feems, dis way actors go get moni wen dem show dia feems abroad.