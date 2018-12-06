Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Maiduguri for Nigeria na di ogbonge target for Boko Haram

Nigeria still remain number three position for kontris all over di world wey don suffer terrorism attacks according to di 2018 Global Terrorism Index.

Global-Terrorism Index report wey dey torchlight di wahala of security mata for world also rank Nigeria for number three for 2017.

For Africa, Nigeria cari first position followed by Somalia, Egypt, DR Congo and Libya.

Di report wey comot on Wednesday blame di 'increase of 'terrorists deaths'' unto Fulani extremists even though di number of pipo wey Boko Haram kill don reduce'.

Global-Terrorism Index report for di last three years

2018 2017 2016 1,532 pipo na e die 1,832 pipo na e die 4,940 na e die 852 pipo na e injure 919 pipo na e injure 2,786 na e injure 411 confam attacks 466 confam attacks 588 confam attacks

Iraq and Afghanistan gbab di number one and two position dis year.

For 2018 alone, hundreds of Nigerians don die for attacks by suspected herdsmen plus fight fight between herdsmen and farmers/communities.

States wey don suffer dis wahala pass worst include Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Taraba.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di report tok say ''terrorists deaths'' don reduce for 2018 against 2014 wen e boku wella and Nigeria na number two position for world.

Di report say, ''Boko Haram, wey be di world's most wicked terror group, don experience serious drop since 2014 wen dem dey gear 5''.

''But Boko Haram na still di most active terrorist group for Nigeria and until 2017 na di deadliest terror group for sub-Saharan Africa.

"Nigeria counterterrorism to fight Boko Haram don get k-leg unto oda extremist groups wey comot, especially di Fulani herdsmen extremists," e tok.

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo

Wetin goment dey tok?

President Muhammadu Buhari say Nigeria don win di war against Boko Haram.

For im 2018 New Year broadcast to di kontri, di president say ''Even though we don defeat Boko Haram. Small-small attacks still dey happun''.

''But even kontri dem wey get strong police no fit prevent criminals dem wey dey determined, from doing bad bad things, as we don see during di past years for Europe, Asia, Middle East, elsewhere for Africa and America," na so oga presido tok.

President Muhammadu Buhari don also blame di herdsmen-farmers-communities attack on climate change.

Oga Buhari tok say some militants wey disguise as herdsmen, enter di kontri through Libya.

Oda goment officials say di fight fight between herdsmen and farmers na sake of open grazing, some Nigerians don advice say ranching na di solution.

BBC don try use phone reach pipo goment make dem tok on top di mata but no get any response.