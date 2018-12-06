Image copyright AFP

E be like rumour weda President Muhammadu Buhari na clone or not no got finish shaperly afta American television comedians cari am laugh Nigerians last night.

Heavyweight comedian Trevor Noah for im, 'Di Daily Show' and Jimmy Kimmel pour cold water on top rumour wey hold Nigerians tey tey.

How di rumour take start?

Na di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu wey start di rumour for 2017 wen im tok say di real President Buhari die during one of im medical trips to London.

Oga Kanu say dem replace di real Buhari wit clone, wey im name na Jubril Aminu wey be pikin of Sudan.

Dis claim come become dey popular sotey former minster Femi Fani-Kayode dey among di pipo wey begin tok about am for social media.

Na all dis ginger President Buhari to tell Nigerians during im trip to Poland last week say, ''na di real me...l go soon celebrate my 76th birthday and l still dey strong kampe''.

Americans dey laugh Nigerians

Na dis reaction of oga Buhari don ginger comedians to dey laugh Nigerians.

Michael Kosta wey be Trevor Noah assistant tok say, ''Real news for Nigeria wan sound like Nigerian scam email''.

Kosta still joke say if cloning technology become real tin, e go make sense make dem first test am on 'somebody wey no mata' like di Nigerian president'.

Jimmy Kimmel, wey dey host of Jimmy 'Kimmel Live!' also use around two minutes of im show chook mouth on di tori.

No laughing mata

Many Nigerians don vex on top di shows and di way international media don tok about di mata because na di whole kontri dem dey take use to laugh.

Oga Buhari Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, enta Twitter account on Wednesday, to try reduce di tension.

She tok say, "I dey laugh yakata for di mata of @MBuhari cloning for JimmyKimmelLive. Jimmy na comedian. Na wetin im dey use take chop''.

Dis rumour don cari small weight unto Buhari plenti medical trips to London. Im don spend up to total of 154 days during two separate trips in 2017 for secret sickness.