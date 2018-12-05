Image copyright Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig Image example Governor Ayo Fayose for July 2018 wen e claim say police throw tear gas for im eyes.

Immediate past govnor of Ekiti state for south west Nigeria Ayodele Fayose dey receive medical treatment afta im get moto accident on Wednesday inside Lagos, south west Nigeria.

Fayose moto accident happun ontop Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos around One O'clock in di afternoon, according to im tok tok pesin, Lere Olayinka.

Dis accident happun just four weeks afta Federal High Court for Lagos give di former govnor bail ontop case wey Nigeria corruption police cari go court against di am

Skip Twitter post by @OlayinkaLere Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention. — Lere Olayinka - Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) December 5, 2018

Na di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carri oga Fayose go court on top accuse say e use kurukere hand collect illegal $5million from former defence minister, Musiliu Obanikoro, wey im use for Ekiti election in 2014 and ten more charge dem.

