Ayodele Fayose get moto accident for Third Mainland Bridge
Immediate past govnor of Ekiti state for south west Nigeria Ayodele Fayose dey receive medical treatment afta im get moto accident on Wednesday inside Lagos, south west Nigeria.
Fayose moto accident happun ontop Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos around One O'clock in di afternoon, according to im tok tok pesin, Lere Olayinka.
Dis accident happun just four weeks afta Federal High Court for Lagos give di former govnor bail ontop case wey Nigeria corruption police cari go court against di am
Na di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carri oga Fayose go court on top accuse say e use kurukere hand collect illegal $5million from former defence minister, Musiliu Obanikoro, wey im use for Ekiti election in 2014 and ten more charge dem.
BBC News Pidgin eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.