Di dream of one lawmaker to make Nigeria put law wey go force goment officials alias rich man pikin dem to go only public school die on Wednesday.

For decades now, di quality of education for Nigeria don kpafuka and so Honourable Sergius Osei Ogun from Edo state bin want make dem enact law wey go force goment officials pikin dem to go only public school sake di mata.

But di Speaker, House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara kpai di bill wey don dey onto table of discussion for di house reach one year .

Oga Dogara say im drop di bill because of di demand from lawmakers say make e do so.

Sergius bin present di bill for second reading on Wednesday but while e dey read for di floor of di green chamber, anoda member wey be Ozioma Abonta come raise point order say di bill go infrindge on the right of Nigerians.

Di majority leader , Femi Gbajabiamila sef join agree say di law go prevent Nigerians to exercise their rights of choice, movement and privacy.

Dogara bin say make dem send di bill to di committee on Ethics and Privileges to look into di mata.

But di lawmaker wey dey vex, say im go enta road on top di mata.

Lawmaker resume work Wednesday afta workers call off warning Strike

Nigeria lawmakers resume sitting on Wednesday afta staff of di National Assembly listen to 'I beg' stop dia warning strike wey force dem block Senators and House of Representatives members from sitting di day before.

Hundreds of staff wey di work for di National Assembly bin protest and shut down di chambers wey no allow lawmakers sit on Tuesday.

Dem say dem di vex because di management no one pay dem dia entitlement wey dey inside Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure - CONLESS, plus dem no get promotion and dia condition of service no good.

Di workers wey be members of di Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria bin say dem no go stop dia protest until dem get alert.

Three new lawmaker wey win by-election take oath of office.

Di workers accuse Clerk of di National Assembly Mohammed Sani Omolori say im be tiff wey dey kill staff wit poor condition of service.

But di principal leaders of di National assembly bin come beg dem and assure dem till Friday say di management go solve di mata.

Afta dis, di leaders come meet wit di management and di staff union to discuss di mata and find lasting solution to how to meet dia demand.

Dis strike break don allow di lawmakers to sit and discuss national issues.

For di lower house, di speaker Yakubu Dogara read letter wey president Muhammadu Buhari send on top reason why e refuse to sign di Broadcasting Amendment Bill.

Also three new lawmaker wey win by-election take oath of office.

Although di workers don return to work, dem say bin say if di leadership no act fast on top wetin dem promise, dem go still do I no go gree.