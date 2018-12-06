Image copyright Twitter/@aishambuhari

Wife of Nigerian president Aisha Buhari don draw bodi comot di case of di fake first lady wey di Department of State Services gbab say dey use her name do mago-mago.

Inside statement wey her director of tok-tok Suleiman Haruna release, Buhari wey don dey follow how di case dey waka wan clear pipo say she no know any of di pipo wey involve inside di wuru-wuru mata.

DSS bin parade di suspect, Amina Mohammed give tori pipo say use fake identities to enta di presidential villa compound for Abuja in oda to dey do business, di secret service say Mohammed first do like say im be Kogi state first lady to gain entry inside di presidential villa.

Di suspect bin cause drama on dat day wen she start to dey accuse oda pipo wey know about di 'business', aside from odas wey she mention, she also tok say di first lady sister dey involved.

Buhari don deny am.

"I wish to state categorically say Mariyatu no be my sister and di so called Amina Mohmmed no be and no go ever be pesin wey I associate wit and so therefore she no dey in any position to do business wit my name or my office." Na so Buhari tok inside statement.

Di first lady also use di opportunity to clear pipo say she no dey run business for her office say anybody say anybody wey do am na at dia own risk.