Image example Di deadi bodi afta dem dig am

Police for Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, South-South Nigeria, don dig out di deadi bodi of Ozigie Wovueze from inside di bedroom of one Ndema Owabie A.K.A Jboy.

Police bin arrest Owabie wey dey stay Wimpy Junction, Rumuepirikom for Obio Akpor local goment on Wednesday ontop accuse say im kill im girlfriend Wovueze come bury am inside im bedroom.

Police also discover shrine inside di compound wey JBOY bin dey stay.

Tori be say Wovueze miss afta she go collect money from Jboy hand for burial wrapper.

Eze Anyaele, Ozigie broda wey report di mata to police tell BBC Pidgin say on December 2, im come from house to see im sisters and wen im ask wia Ozigie dey dem tell am say dem neva see her since 19 November.

According to Anyaele, wen im ask Jboy about im sister, dat one tell am say she dey hospital but make dem nor worry say she dey alright.

Anyaele say afta im insist say im wan see her and Jboy no fit tok naim im waka go report for police, according to di tori, na afta police arrest am im confess.

Image example Pipo dey wait to see di deadi bodi

How Wovueze take die

According to police tok-tok pesin for Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni, Wovueze die since November 19, around 9 in di evening.

"Dem bin get issues na im di suspect beat am, di girl faint, she no survive am. Im come bury her."

"Wen di information reach us, we take action immediately, im carry us come here afta we arrest am to show us wia im keep di bodi. Di state CID

dey investigate, we go carry di body go wia dem go chook eye, di suspect don confess to di crime and dey epp us for di investigation," na so Omoni tok.

Image example Wia di suspect bury di girl

'We wan justice'

BBC Pidgin tori pesin report say crowd gada dey look for di place where di tin happun morning of Thursday November 6. Police and youth from Ndele Emohua Local goment area wia Ozigie come from standby dey guard di place.

While shops for di area close down, pipo wey dey stay for the compound wia di tin happen don run comot.

Image example Youths para wen dem site di suspect

As soon as dem sight di suspect wit police land to come dig deadi-bodi na so kasala burst, BBC Pidgin use eye see say dem destroy some moto for Ikwerre road.

Di police manage calm dem down before dem begin to dig up di body.

Meanwhile Wilfred Wovueze papa of di girl wey die tell BBC Pidgin say wetin im want na justice and for Jboy to fulfil all di traditional rites wey dem suppose do before dem bury am.