Image copyright other Image example Eunice Josh na one of di women Hisbah gbab on Tuesay ontop kurukere waka

One of di 19 women Eunice Josh wey Islamic police Hisbah arrest for Daka Tsalle, Kano, North West Nigeria on Tuesday December 4 2018, don deny di accuse of prostitution wey dem nack ontop her head.

Josh wey come from Plateau State, tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin she bin go do na to teach women wey dey di area how to wear condom under one join bodi wey carry women mata for head.

Hisbah tok say di place wey dem catch Eunice and 18 oda women na popular prostitution joint for Daka Tsalle and dem follow seize some crates of beer for di place.

"I just dey waka my own for night na im I just see somebody hold my hand say make I enta car, wen I try draw bodi, na hot slap I receive before dem push me inside dia car."

"Wetin carry me go Daka Tsalle na to teach women wey dey di area how to wear condom under one NGO, P.S."

"Me and oda ladies wey dem arrest dey here since yesterday and we sleep wit plenti mosquitoes."

Image copyright Other Image example Hisbah na Islamic police wey dey chook eye ontop crimewey go against Islamicl aw

Hisbah on dia part tell BBC News Pidgin say na lie say dem no slap her and dem act on tip off from pipo wey dey stay di area who dey complain say di prostitution and alcohol sale and consumption dey worry dem.

Hisbah PRO Adamu Yahaya yan say no be only Hisbah do di operation as police wey dey di area join dem so as to rid di area of bad pipo.

"90 percent of pipo wey we dey arrest no go tell you true, u don hear from di officers wey go field, this same Eunice even try to escape from that prostitution joint before another Officer gbab her, she no wetin she dey do and she know where we arrest her." Na so Yahaya tok.

Na Thursday Hisbah say dem go carry all the 19 ladies go court including di 7 crates of beer wey dem seize.