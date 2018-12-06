President Akufo-Addo take en November salary dash Korle-Bu accident centre

Image copyright Facebook/Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Akufo-Addo donate en November salary of Ghc 25,000 give di accident den burns unit for Korle-Bu Teaching hospital make dem take assist people who dey need plastic surgery.

According to press statement wey government release today, di President make di donation on Wednesday November 5,2018 which be day two of en three-day tour of di Greater Accra Region.

"Di Deputy Chief of Staff for my office tok me say make I contribute to my monthly salary which be twenty five thousand cedis (25,000.00), November salary, give di Burns and Reconstructive Surgery Fund," di President Akufo-Addo reveal.

Dem establish di accident centre den burns unit so say patients wey suffer acute burns, complications den birth defects, skin cancers den stuff go get treatment for dia.

President Akufo-Addo thank di Ghanaian team who dey work for der, reconstructive surgeons den dema support staff wey Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah dey lead for dema dedication, sacrifice den contribution to healthcare delivery for Ghana.