Image copyright AFP Image example Kevin Hart tok say e dey sorry to di LGBTQ community

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart don announce say e no go host di 2019 Oscars again afta one tweet im post about homosexuals since 2009 cause kasala again.

For one Instagram video wey Hart post on Friday, e tok say e no go apologize or tok on top di mata wey happun between 2009 to 2011 sake of say ova di years, e don chook mouth for di mata plenti times.

E later apologize to di pipo of di LGBTQ community for wetin e tok before.

Hart tok say im dey step down because e no wan cause distraction for di Awards.

On Wednesday Hart bin post ontop social media say belle dey sweet am well-well to host di awards sake of say na one of im life long dreams.

Pipo don comot for social media to chook mouth for inside di mata,

Hart no be di only celebrity wey don suffer from tins wey dem tweet or say before-before.

Grime artist Stormzy for 2017, bin collect yabis for tweets wey im make for 2011-2014 sotay e enta social media to tok sorry, say e don grow up since dat time.