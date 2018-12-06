Ghana Police arrest bus conductor wey stab Nigerian to death

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Ghana Police Service arrest den detain bus conductor wey stab 29 year old Nigerian to death for Pokuase, Accra.

Di victim who di mate stab die shortly after dem carry am to Amasaman Government Hospital.

Greater Accra Regional Police Command PRO DSP Afia Tenge, talk BBC Pidgin say di victim Michael Misha dey travel plus four other colleagues for Sprinter bus from Circle to Pokuase.

Along di way argument start for di bus inside between them den di bus conductor over di transport fare.

Police say when dem finally arrive Pokuase, di argument now turn into fight wey di mate grab sharp object for di ground take stab di deceased.

According to DSP Tenge, di killer mate currently dey inside police custody whist dem dey continue plus investigations into di incident.